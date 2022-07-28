Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Decreased by Analyst

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moody’s in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.25.

MCO opened at $293.62 on Thursday. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $251.01 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.12. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

