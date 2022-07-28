Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Cut by Analyst

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.15). The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.54) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.10) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $85.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.22. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average is $75.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

