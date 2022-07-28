Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Ulta Beauty, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $5.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $20.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.25 EPS.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Ulta Beauty Trading Up 2.8 %
ULTA stock opened at $395.44 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $438.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.11.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after acquiring an additional 685,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after buying an additional 434,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 684.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,248,000 after buying an additional 265,822 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,625,000 after buying an additional 195,797 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
