Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $10.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
