Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Boyd Gaming Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Boyd Gaming in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Boyd Gaming’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BYD. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.90. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,025,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,137,000 after buying an additional 143,418 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,373,000 after purchasing an additional 66,876 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

