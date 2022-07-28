QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM updated its Q4 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $6.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.59. The stock had a trading volume of 609,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,712,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

