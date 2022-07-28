QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Edward Jones

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on QCOM. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $153.42 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $171.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,586 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 146,708 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

