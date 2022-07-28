Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Sets New 52-Week High at $140.83

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $140.83 and last traded at $137.43, with a volume of 8467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.90.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after buying an additional 1,370,362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,929,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,110,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,267,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

