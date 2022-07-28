QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Hits $83.59 on Exchanges

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $83.59 or 0.00350376 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $27.34 million and approximately $10.40 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX.

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

