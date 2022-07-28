Quiztok (QTCON) Achieves Market Cap of $11.43 Million

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 27.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $11.43 million and $1.50 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quiztok

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,728,285,097 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php.

Quiztok Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

