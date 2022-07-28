Radicle (RAD) Price Tops $3.05 on Major Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, Radicle has traded 58% higher against the dollar. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for $3.05 or 0.00013303 BTC on exchanges. Radicle has a market cap of $98.52 million and $270.82 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,946.37 or 0.99954228 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005662 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003903 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00128273 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00029858 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle (CRYPTO:RAD) is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,259,362 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
