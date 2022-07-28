Rainicorn Hits 24-Hour Volume of $234,262.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $13.10 million and approximately $234,262.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.21 or 0.00857505 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016777 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001712 BTC.
About Rainicorn
Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.
Rainicorn Coin Trading
