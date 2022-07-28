Rainicorn Hits 24-Hour Volume of $234,262.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $13.10 million and approximately $234,262.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.21 or 0.00857505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016777 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001712 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

