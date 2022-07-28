Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.12.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

RRC opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 60.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $408,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,688.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $408,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,688.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,875 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $715,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.