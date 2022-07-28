Raydium (RAY) Price Down 1.9% This Week

Raydium (RAY) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00003679 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $103.85 million and $14.99 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00033433 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 122,970,857 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.