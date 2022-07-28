Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Issues Earnings Results

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.33. The stock had a trading volume of 53,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,666. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.54. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.64 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $27,163,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 186,725 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 347,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,205,000 after buying an additional 148,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

