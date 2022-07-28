Raymond James Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Newell Brands to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $27.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Newell Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

