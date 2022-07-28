Raymond James Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Newell Brands to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.
Newell Brands Stock Performance
NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $27.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Newell Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
