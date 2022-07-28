Raymond James Reaffirms Maintains Rating for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

TMUS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.18.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.58. 51,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,156,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.67. The company has a market cap of $175.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after buying an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,284,883,000 after acquiring an additional 442,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,086,712,000 after acquiring an additional 195,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,912,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.