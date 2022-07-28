Raymond James Reiterates Maintains Rating for Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of MNRL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,128. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.97.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. Analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $11,443,315.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $11,443,315.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $199,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,998,462.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 826,002 shares of company stock valued at $24,653,275. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

