Raymond James Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Raymond James reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MCO. Barclays downgraded Moody’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut Moody’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $329.25.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO traded up $7.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,628. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $251.01 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 9,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 37,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

