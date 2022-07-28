Raymond James Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.02. 58,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,862,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.11 and its 200-day moving average is $151.80.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,791,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,566 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

