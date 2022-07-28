Raymond James Reiterates Maintains Rating for Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2022

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMRGet Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRMR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Tremor International Trading Down 1.1 %

TRMR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Tremor International has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.50 million. Tremor International had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 14.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tremor International will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tremor International by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC increased its position in shares of Tremor International by 215.1% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 63,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 43,017 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tremor International

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.