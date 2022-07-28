Raymond James Reiterates Maintains Rating for Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRMR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

TRMR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Tremor International has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42.

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.50 million. Tremor International had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 14.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tremor International will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tremor International by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC increased its position in shares of Tremor International by 215.1% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 63,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 43,017 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

