Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $23,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.92.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $90.27 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.40. The company has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

