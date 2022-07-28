Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Raytheon Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $4.60-4.80 EPS.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.01. 103,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,754,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $136.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.74 and its 200-day moving average is $95.40. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.
RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.92.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
