Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Raytheon Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $4.60-4.80 EPS.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.01. 103,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,754,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $136.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.74 and its 200-day moving average is $95.40. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Institutional Trading of Raytheon Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after buying an additional 1,220,826 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,464,000 after buying an additional 294,366 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9,820.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 286,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 283,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.92.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

