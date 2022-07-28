Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Reading International Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDI opened at $4.49 on Friday. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $98.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 89.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Stories

