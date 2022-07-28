Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Trading Up 0.2%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Rating) was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.65 and last traded at $42.37. Approximately 3,006,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 7,529,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLRE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 556.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 39,986 shares in the last quarter.

