RealFevr (FEVR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,286.00

RealFevr (FEVR) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One RealFevr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RealFevr has traded up 5% against the US dollar. RealFevr has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $22,286.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.30 or 0.00855581 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016433 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001712 BTC.
RealFevr Profile
RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.
