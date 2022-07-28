Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 0.8 %

O stock opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.46, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.46. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.