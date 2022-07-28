Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,893,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. NiSource accounts for about 1.9% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $60,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE:NI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.33. 27,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,203. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.