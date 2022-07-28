Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Invests $80.22 Million in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 718,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,223,000. Duke Energy accounts for about 2.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Duke Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.63. 39,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,185. The company has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.94.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

