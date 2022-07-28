Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. DTE Energy makes up 3.1% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $96,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.32. 16,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,880. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.25. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $108.22 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.