Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 103,733 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103,733 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $63.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,357. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Edison International’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.01%.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.