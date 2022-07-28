Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,064,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after buying an additional 502,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,920,000 after purchasing an additional 54,784 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,421,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,403,000 after acquiring an additional 98,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,362,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,599,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $97.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.36. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.25.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In related news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

