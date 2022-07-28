Receive Access Ecosystem Reaches Market Cap of $6.83 Million (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. During the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $6.83 million and $10,594.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00004812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000208 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.25 or 0.00423826 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000769 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $488.87 or 0.02130542 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002135 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00282318 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000156 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000677 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Profile
Receive Access Ecosystem is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
