Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 9,500 Price Target at Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 9,500 ($114.46) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($84.34) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($65.36) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($88.86) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($101.20) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($86.75) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($96.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.