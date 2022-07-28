Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives $19.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

RDEIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €16.10 ($16.43) to €18.75 ($19.13) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $9.59 on Thursday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2726 per share. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Red Eléctrica Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

