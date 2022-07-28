Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRGB shares. StockNews.com raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $131.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.57.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.56. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 39.23% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

