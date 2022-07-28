reflect.finance Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RFI)

reflect.finance (RFI) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 28th. One reflect.finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $222,108.37 and $81.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,100.67 or 0.99957435 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005494 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003803 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00126476 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00029601 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.
About reflect.finance
reflect.finance (RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,437,368 coins. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance.
Buying and Selling reflect.finance
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.