REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $130,003.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,821.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth $868,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth $1,000,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.97.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

