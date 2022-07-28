Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,600 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the June 30th total of 1,563,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,631,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Relief Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of RLFTF stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,034. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Relief Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.26.
Relief Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relief Therapeutics (RLFTF)
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Two High Yield ETF That Can Substitute For Index Funds
- Did The FOMC Put A Bottom In The S&P 500?
- A Closer Look At Disney: Can It Earn a Place in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Relief Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relief Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.