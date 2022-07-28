Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,600 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the June 30th total of 1,563,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,631,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Relief Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RLFTF stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,034. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Relief Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.26.

Get Relief Therapeutics alerts:

Relief Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity or efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

Receive News & Ratings for Relief Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relief Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.