Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Short Interest Down 73.9% in July

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the June 30th total of 342,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Reliq Health Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RQHTF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.43. 190,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,500. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a market cap of $81.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.70. Reliq Health Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative net margin of 138.44% and a negative return on equity of 251.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a telemedicine company, develops virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

Featured Stories

