Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 1,055.3% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Renault Stock Up 4.5 %

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Renault has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNLSY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Renault from €25.00 ($25.51) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($40.82) to €35.00 ($35.71) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renault currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

