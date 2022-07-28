renDOGE (RENDOGE) Hits Market Cap of $213,109.09

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.0691 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $213,109.09 and approximately $49.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.50 or 0.00859831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016412 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001719 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject.

renDOGE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

