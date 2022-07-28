Renew (LON:RNWH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $691.90

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 691.90 ($8.34) and traded as low as GBX 674.08 ($8.12). Renew shares last traded at GBX 679 ($8.18), with a volume of 77,023 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 672.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 691.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £575.70 million and a P/E ratio of 1,659.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a GBX 5.67 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

