Research Analysts Set Expectations for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James set a $46.67 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.67 to $49.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.24.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $39.09 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,797,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,562 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,397 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 888.5% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 974,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after acquiring an additional 876,227 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,163,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,737,000 after acquiring an additional 738,973 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,030,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,578,000 after buying an additional 725,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

