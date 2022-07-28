Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Announces Earnings Results

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments updated its FY22 guidance to $1.08-$1.12 EPS.
Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of ROIC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.15. 25,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,364. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ROIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, April 18th.
Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.
