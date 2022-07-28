Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Announces Earnings Results

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments updated its FY22 guidance to $1.08-$1.12 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ROIC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.15. 25,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,364. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 97.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 270,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 79,390 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 158,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

