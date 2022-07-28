REVV Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (REVV)

REVV (REVV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last week, REVV has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. REVV has a market cap of $5.38 million and $675,804.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,777.81 or 0.99973990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00127428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00029752 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com.

Buying and Selling REVV

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

