Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Up 7%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.62. 12,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,247,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYTM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $640.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.66% and a negative net margin of 3,598.16%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 136,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.