Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.00 million-$225.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.25 million. Ribbon Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.22 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBBN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Ribbon Communications Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.33. 26,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $499.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.92. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43.

Insider Activity at Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,365.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 129,321,200.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,293,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 60.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,444,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 921,186 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 238.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 266,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 187,665 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 134.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 96,931 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 33.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 359,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 90,216 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

