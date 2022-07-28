RigoBlock (GRG) Reaches Market Cap of $140,135.36

RigoBlock (GRG) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. RigoBlock has a market capitalization of $140,135.36 and $292.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RigoBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001542 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002160 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017193 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001791 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00033058 BTC.
RigoBlock Coin Profile
RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. RigoBlock’s official message board is medium.com/rigoblock. The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RigoBlock is rigoblock.com. RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here.
RigoBlock Coin Trading
