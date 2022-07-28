Ritocoin Achieves Market Cap of $78,256.74 (RITO)

Ritocoin (RITO) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Ritocoin has a total market capitalization of $78,256.74 and $1.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ritocoin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001547 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002172 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00017075 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001766 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00033174 BTC.
Ritocoin Coin Profile
Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,711,338,816 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,003,495 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org.
Ritocoin Coin Trading
